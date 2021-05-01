Girl Scouts Troop 627 donates over $700 worth of food, supplies to Washington County, Tenn. Animal Shelter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local Girl Scout Troop took it upon themselves to donate 15% of its cookie sales to the Washington County/ Johnson City Animal Shelter.

Troop 627 wheeled in piles of food bags, supplies and toys for the shelter animals waiting on their forever homes.







One troop member — Elliot Guinn — said the donation served as an act of kindness. She said the troop’s shared love for animals made the decision easy.

“We wanted to help the animals and help them get new homes,” Guinn said.

This donation occurred during the shelter’s first day of its “National Adopt a Shelter Pet” event on Friday.