Girl Scouts “Think Like Programmer” Saturday at Milligan College

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn (WJHL)- Several Girl Scouts learned some new skills Saturday at Milligan College at “Think Like a Programmer” Journey Day.

Their skills are helping them learn more about science, technology, engineering, and math.

During the full day of programming, Girl Scouts ranging from fourth to eighth grade hoped to earn a new badge for their uniform.

The @girlscouts of the Southern Appalachians are “Thinking Like a Programmer” today @MilliganCollege & learning coding skills. They’re exploring different carrier paths in STEM & hoping to earn their “Think Like a Programmer” patch after today’s workshop. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/TvaVGsztjX — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) February 8, 2020

“The award their going to get would take them probably a half a year to complete and we’re just doing a very intensive study here today for them,” said Community Relations Manager for the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians, Becky Lunsford.

Abigail Prats was one of fourteen Girl Scouts at Milligan College Saturday for their “Think Like a Programmer” Day.

As a Junior Girl Scout, Prats is learning the basics in technology and computer science.

“I just think it’s fun doing math and stuff like that. It just makes me feel like I’m part of a group. I like making new friends as well and learning new things. Programming is a bit tricky but it’s really fun,” said Prats.

The girls had the chance to explore multiple career opportunities in fields like gaming and cyber security that require coding skills.

“We’re going to be doing a game where they look at pictures. We’re going to see how pixels look on the screen,” said Dr. Teresa Carter, a Professor of Computer Information Systems at Milligan College.

“You need to encourage that early in a child’s life, male or female,” she explains when talking about STEM.

Abigail Prats also wants people to know that she, like her fellow Girl Scouts, can do anything she sets her mind to.

“Girls are also capable of doing that and I think it’s important for the world to know,” said Prats.

Doctor Carter said that she hopes to continue to do workshops like this one with the Girl Scouts to encourage these young women to enter STEM fields.