Girl Scout troops participate in STEM day at King University

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Girl Scout troops from throughout the region were invited to King University to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math.

Students and faculty at King lead workshops on cybersecurity and coding.

The Girl Scouts who attended STEM day were able to earn badges for participating.

“We want to encourage more girls to be confident in STEM, have fun with stem, and consider these careers. So our college students, they’re able to serve as mentors to younger girls because our girls are studying these subjects,” said Wendy Traynor, a professor of mathematics at King University.

Professor Traynor told News Channel 11 women are underrepresented nationwide in STEM fields, making it even more important for events like this.