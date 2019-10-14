“Gifts For Kids” providing Christmas for Greeneville families in need

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) While Halloween is just around the corner, Gifts For Kids in Greeneville is already looking ahead to Christmas morning.

For hundreds of families in Greene County, the holiday season comes with a financial strain. GFK says many families they work with cannot afford to purchase Christmas presents for their kids while keeping the lights on and food on the table.

GFK serves at risk families to make sure they can provide their children the Christmas morning of their dreams.

Inside the GFK warehouse, preparations are long underway. Toys line the walls, shopping carts are waiting to be filled and volunteers are anxiously getting everything ready.

They hope to empower families while helping them combat poverty. They say this is not about giving anyone a handout. The organization strives to meet people where they are, and work to help their families end the cycle of poverty.

Families who qualify can register to take part in the program until October 31.

December 6 and 7 are the shopping days, where parents will be able to enter the warehouse and, with the help of a volunteer, hand-pick items for their children to open on Christmas morning.

Registration can be completed either on their website or in person. You can register on site on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the rest of October.

The warehouse is located on West Irish Street in Greeneville. Their phone number is (423) 636- 8697.

GFK welcomes volunteers and donations.