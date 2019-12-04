Georgia family posts 200+ billboards across the country in search of a kidney donor

(WJHL)- If you drive anywhere around the Tri-Cities region, chances are you’ve stumbled upon a billboard that reads, “Can you help save my dad’s life?”

Kathy Heller of Canton, Georgia told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel that the billboards you see are for her husband, Todd Heller, who has Stage V kidney disease.

The Heller family said there are billboards in every state and estimates they have between 200 and 300 signs up across the country, hoping they will one day soon find a perfect match.

Heller has been on dialysis for several months as his family continues this nationwide search.

The billboards posted come at no cost to the family.

Todd is in the advertising business and Lamar Billboards is helping the Heller family spread the word.

Pictured: Todd Heller

The billboard features a website donorfordad.com where the family explains their story and more about how you can become a donor.

So far the family has received applications from across the country and urges anyone who is interested to go to their website to find out more about how they can apply.

The story on the website reads in part, “With a lot of love, prayers and support we know we can come together to help our dad!”