GCSO: Woman reports man she met online stuck her in neck with syringe

GREENE COUNTY Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Greene County responded to a report of an assault after a woman told them a man she met online stuck her in the neck with a syringe.

That woman reported to authorities that a man she met online, who went by “Dexter” met her at her home in Afton.

She then reported to deputies that while they were outside of the home, the suspect grabbed her “and stuck a syringe in her neck with an unknown substance in it.”

The officer also wrote, “That is the last thing the victim remembers until she woke up in a car with her shirt off, the victim started screaming and the suspect drove away.”

No further information was immediately available.