GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting.

A press release from the GCSO says around 4:30 Saturday morning, Greene County 911 received a call of a shooting at a residence on Jeffries Lane in western Greene County.

When they arrived, deputies say they found 30-year-old Phillip Seay dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The release says another man was also discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by Greene County EMS to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the incident.