GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed one of the two trails that allow pets on it due to bear activity.

GSMNP allows pets on the Gatlinburg and Oconaluftee River Trail, and not on any other park trails. The Gatlinburg Trail is closed due to bear activity and has linked more information and what to do if you see a bear, here.

You can find all other closures in the park, as well as COVID-19 guidance here.