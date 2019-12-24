Gate City searching for new police chief

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — One Southwest Virginia town is searching for a new leader for its police force.

The Gate City Police Department announced on social media that it is now accepting applications for a new police chief.

You can find a link to the application process: HERE

According to the department’s Facebook page, previous Chief Scott Fink accepted a position with the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

The job posting adds you can submit an application at town hall, located at 156 East Jackson Street.

The town says the position will remain opened until it is filled.