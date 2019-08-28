Gate City man to serve more than 6 years in prison for abducting, strangling ex-girlfriend

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A Scott County judge has sentenced a Gate City man found guilty of abducting and strangling his ex-girlfriend.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew L. Johnson, Carl Brock Walker, 32, was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison with 7 years, 6 months were suspended. He’s also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Carl Brock Walker (Courtesy: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail)

Walker was also sentenced to 5 years of active supervised probation when released from jail.

Walker was found guilty of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in August 2018, where he choked and assaulted her. He also would not allow her to leave or call from help.

According to Johnson, Walker also violated a protection order 12 times after he was arrested.

According to the release, the investigation started with Deputy Wendy Chambers was called to a domestic disturbance in Gate City.