Gate City man to serve more than 6 years in prison for abducting, strangling ex-girlfriend

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A Scott County judge has sentenced a Gate City man found guilty of abducting and strangling his ex-girlfriend.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew L. Johnson, Carl Brock Walker, 32, was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison with 7 years, 6 months were suspended. He’s also ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Walker was also sentenced to 5 years of active supervised probation when released from jail.
Walker was found guilty of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in August 2018, where he choked and assaulted her. He also would not allow her to leave or call from help.
According to Johnson, Walker also violated a protection order 12 times after he was arrested.
According to the release, the investigation started with Deputy Wendy Chambers was called to a domestic disturbance in Gate City.
“The perpetrator, Walker, was still at the scene when Chambers arrived. Upon arrival, Chambers was able to secure the victim and escort her to safety. Chambers, along with Officers from the Gate City Police Department, were then able to arrest Walker without incident.
“At the time of the assault, Walker was on probation for a charge of domestic assault that had occurred months before involving the same victim.
“Evidence showed that the Walker had broken into the home and dragged the victim, by her hair to the kitchen, where he choked her and punched her, repeatedly. Walker held her there, and refused to allow her to leave or call for help for over 20 minutes. The victim was able to finally free herself and kick out a window to escape.
“Upon Chamber’s arrival, the victim had multiple injuries to her neck that were consistent with strangulation. The incident affected her voice-box and she had difficulty communicating, verbally, with officers on scene.”