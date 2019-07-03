UPDATE: 3 Atmos employees injured while working on gas line repair

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.) BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Atmos Energy officials have released a statement after two employees were injured while working on a natural gas line repair Wednesday morning in Bristol.

“Three Atmos Energy employees were injured while working on a natural gas line repair at Broad Street and Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, TN, Wednesday morning.



First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with our employees and their families, and out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing their names or the details of their injuries.



Safety is our number one priority, and our highly trained technicians worked closely with both the Bristol TN Fire and Police Departments to ensure the work area was made safe, and we are very grateful for their assistance. We will continue to investigate the cause of the incident. “ Atmos Energy

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.)

Two Atmos Energy employees were burned after a natural gas leak ignited in Bristol, Tenn. on Wednesday morning.

According to Atmos public affairs manager Kay Coomes, Atmos employees were repairing a natural gas line on Broad Street when a leak in it ignited. She said it did not explode. It was unclear what caused it to ignite.

Coomes told News Channel 11 the natural gas to that line has been shut off and the area deemed safe. They are in the process of reopening the road.

Coomes said the company’s thoughts and prayers are with the injured employees and their families as they are treated and recover.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the leak igniting.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people were taken to the hospital after a gas line explosion in Bristol, Tennessee.

Alan Howard of the Bristol TN Fire Department confirmed that a gas line explosion at the intersection of Anderson Street and Volunteer Pkwy near the Cootie Brown’s restaurant.

Two people were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Officials confirmed the area is clear now and did not occur inside the restaurant.

Broad Street is currently closed by Atmos Energy while they continue to work to on the gas lines.

Drivers should also be aware that turn lanes to Broad Street remain closed at this time.

Bristol Tennessee Police Department was also on scene with the fire department to assist.