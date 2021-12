Fire erupts in a garage in Elizabethton (Photo: WJHL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Fire Department responded to a fire in Elizabethton near the Charlotte Taylor Center Thursday night.

The fire occurred on East G Street and Holston Avenue and is burning a garage with a car inside.

Fire crews tell us that it is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

No injuries related to the incident have been reported.