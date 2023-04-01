MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe weather hit the Mid-South hard on Friday, March 31. Parts of Wynne, Arkansas and Covington, TN were utterly devastated by tornadoes and high winds. Below is a growing gallery of images from all over the News Channel 3 viewing area.
