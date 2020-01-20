Gallery: Gun rights rally in Richmond

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

A man speaks during a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Thousands of pro-gun supporters are expected at the rally to oppose gun control legislation like universal background checks that are being pushed by the newly elected Democratic legislature. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Thousands have set up in Richmond’s Capitol Square, and onto the streets. There are chants of “USA, USA“ and many can be seen brandishing large firearms. (WRIC/Ben Dennis)

Virginia State police troopers stand near a security checkpoint before demonstrators enter the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

People line up outside the capitol before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A demonstrator stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kem Regik, of Virginia, stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (NBC aerial image)

Gun rights advocate from Chesapeake, Virginia stands outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

Demonstrators outside the Virginia State Capitol ahead of Monday’s gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020. (WAVY/Brett Hall)

Crowd begins to arrive at the Virginia State Capitol ahead of a gun rights rally on Jan. 20, 2020

A crowd forms outside of the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020. (WAVY/Jason Marks)



A crowd forms around 7 a.m. outside of the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.

Fencing and magnetometers are set up around Capitol Square for the anticipated pro-gun rally Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A crowd forms outside of the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.

Demonstrators stand on the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A man walks in the crowd during a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Thousands of pro-gun supporters are expected at the rally to oppose gun control legislation like universal background checks that are being pushed by the newly elected Democratic legislature. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kevin Thompson, of Vero Beach Fla., demonstrates during a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Thousands of pro-gun supporters are expected at the rally to oppose gun control legislation like universal background checks that are being pushed by the newly elected Democratic legislature. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Demonstrators are seen during a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Thousands of pro-gun supporters are expected at the rally to oppose gun control legislation like universal background checks that are being pushed by the newly elected Democratic legislature. (AP Photo/Sarah Rankin)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tens of thousands of gun-rights activists from around the country rallied peacefully at the Virginia Capitol on Monday to protest plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation — a move that has become a key flash point in the national debate over gun violence

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of the rally, banning all weapons, including guns, from the event on Capitol Square.

The size of the crowd and the expected participation of white supremacists and fringe militia groups raised fears that the state could see a repeat of the violence that exploded in 2017 in Charlottesville. But the rally concluded uneventfully around noon, and the mood was largely festive, with rally-goers chanting “USA!” and waving signs denouncing Gov. Northam.

