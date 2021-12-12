Gallery: Dec 10 storm damage

WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Stuart Rucker
Images from Trumann, Arkansas. City officials said there are no confirmed casualties, but several people were injured in Friday’s storms. (Images courtesy of WREG’s Jordan James)
Below is a series of images submitted by viewers and WREG staff after the storm damage on Dec 10.
The nursing home in Monette, AR and neighborhood across the street. @NWSMemphis @memphisweather1 @3onyourside @wendynationswx @Toddon3_WREG @JJaggers_WREG3 @TSimpson_WREG3 #Arkansas #Tornado #drone #djimavic2 #Monette pic.twitter.com/2New7lhHON— Josh Strawn (@joshdstrawn) December 11, 2021
