Future Clinch River State Park continues to grow with another land acquisition

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has purchased a second land area to act as an anchor property for the future Clinch River State Park.

According to the DCR, the 270-acre parcel in Wise County was known as Sugar Hill.

A reminder that this is now a fan page for the trail only since the state owns the property. Here is a press release for… Posted by Sugar Hill Trail System on Monday, August 12, 2019

The property already had several miles of day-use hiking trails open to the public.

According to the DCR release, the trails will remain open. “As this park is under development, visitors are asked to practice “leave no trace” principles – pack out what you packed in, stay on the designated trail and don’t park in non-designated areas,” the DCR wrote.

“We look forward to working with public and partner organizations as we develop this jewel in the Clinch River Valley,” said Virginia State Parks Director Craig Seaver. “Clinch River State Park will provide some of the best recreational experiences that Southwest Virginia has to offer.”

Clinch River State Park will be the Commonwealth’s first “blue way” park. It will be made up of “anchor parcels” with campsites, hiking trails and other facilities. Smaller land areas will be for river access.

Two parcels were both bought earlier in 2019 in Russell County.

The master planning process, including public input sessions, is expected to begin Fall 2020.