Funeral arrangements made for beloved John S. Battle High School basketball coach

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – We now know when the Bristol, Virginia community can pay their respects to a beloved basketball coach.

John S. Battle High School’s Jon Odum died Saturday after his fight with cancer.

Weaver Funeral Home says Odom’s family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm tomorrow at the high school. A celebration of life service will follow shortly after starting at 7:30.

Weaver Funeral Home says the family is asking guests to dress casually and show up in battle colors or Alabama colors.

And in lieu of flowers, donations will go to a scholarship fund set up in Odum’s memory at John S. Battle High School.