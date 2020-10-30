Funeral arrangements for Pal Barger announced

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Funeral arrangements for Pal Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, have been announced.

Barger passed October 29, following two years of declining health. He was 90-years old.

According to a release, because of COVID-19 concerns, a private family service is scheduled.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family is requesting donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or to a favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Barger opened the first Pal’s location in 1956 on Revere Street in Kingsport.

Today, there are 30 locations of the restaurant spread throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.