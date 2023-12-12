BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fugitive wanted out of Georgia and New Jersey was arrested Sunday night after reportedly assaulting someone at a Boone restaurant.

At 9:50 p.m. Dec. 9, officers with the Boone Police Department responded to Lilly’s Snack Bar on Blowing Rock Road. The victim was reportedly struck in the forehead with the handle of a handgun, and the suspect fled in a Ferrari.

As local law enforcement was searching the area, a Watauga County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly located a silver 2023 Ferrari Roma in the parking lot of the Circle K at 2200 U.S. 421. After entering the store, the deputy located the driver of the Ferrari, 29-year-old Harrison Owen Gilbert Jr., of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Officers say Gilbert was armed and fled from the deputy on foot, entering the New River to evade arrest. He exited the water a brief time later and was placed under arrest after a brief struggle.

Alter being in the cold mountain waters, Gilbert was transported to the Watauga Medical Center for evaluation due to hypothermia before being medically cleared and released.

In addition to his warrants out of Georgia and New Jersey, Gilbert was also charged with the following offenses relating to the Boone incident:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon,

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon,

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by Felon,

Possession of Methamphetamine,

Possession of Marijuana,

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Carrying a Concealed Weapon,

Carrying a Concealed Weapon in an Alcohol Beverage Establishment,

Resist, Obstruct, and Delay a Law Enforcement Officer.

Gilbert was issued a court date of Jan. 15, 2024, in Watauga County, and was jailed under a $402,500 secured bond.

The Appalachian State University Police Department also assisted with this incident and the apprehension of the suspect.