FTC says beware of Netflix e-mail scam

FILE – This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo, shows the exterior of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix will still be there for fans of the old TV series “Friends,” but maintaining the relationship will come at a steep price. The New York Times reported that Netflix paid $100 million to keep showing “Friends” […]

If you’re taking time off this week and watching some of your favorite programs on Netflix, officials say you may be at risk.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a new warning for users of the streaming platform.

The FTC says Netflix customers need to be on the lookout for a new e-mail scam.

Criminals are posing as Netflix in e-mails and telling users that the company needs to confirm payment details. It’s an attempt to get you to hand over personal information and a credit or debit card number.

Consumer experts say it’s a good idea to avoid clicking on links and e-mails like this altogether.

If you ever have any questions about your account just go the company website directly.