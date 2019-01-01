FTC says beware of Netflix e-mail scam

If you’re taking time off this week and watching some of your favorite programs on Netflix, officials say you may be at risk.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a new warning for users of the streaming platform.
The FTC says Netflix customers need to be on the lookout for a new e-mail scam.
Criminals are posing as Netflix in e-mails and telling users that the company needs to confirm payment details. It’s an attempt to get you to hand over personal information and a credit or debit card number.
Consumer experts say it’s a good idea to avoid clicking on links and e-mails like this altogether.
If you ever have any questions about your account just go the company website directly.