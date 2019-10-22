FTC issues order for ongoing private info from Ballad, insurers

(WJHL)- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has ordered Ballad Health, another merged hospital system and five insurance companies to each provide a “special report” with reams of non-publicly available payment and billing data dating back to 2011.



The FTC, which opposed the merger that created Ballad, says the information “will allow the agency to study the effects of certificates of public advantage (COPAs) on prices, quality, access and innovation of healthcare services.” An agency news release said the FTC plans a retrospective study over the next several years before reporting publicly on its findings.



A section of the FTC Act, 6(b), allows the agency to issue orders to file special reports that contain more comprehensive information than is available from public documents. The initial reports are due by Jan. 21, 2020. FTC commissioners voted 5-0 earlier this month to take the action.



The insurance companies receiving orders include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee; Aetna; Anthem; Cigna; and United Healthcare. They’ll be required to provide patient-level commercial claims data.



The FTC will collect aggregated billing and discharge data, employee wage data from the health systems, “and other information relevant for analyzing the health systems’ prices, quality, access and innovation.” It also plans to study the impact of hospital consolidation at Ballad and Cabell-Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, which also was created through a COPA. COPAs provide “state action immunity” and shield anticompetitive mergers from federal antitrust action.

Following a WJHL inquiry, Ballad Health issued the following statement today regarding the order: “Ballad Health appreciates the important role the FTC plays in matters subject to federal law, which includes the important Supreme Court and constitutional doctrine of the states’ rights to regulate economic activity within the states. We are reviewing the request by the FTC within the context of the actions of two legislatures and two governors of two different parties that passed legislation specifically asserting state action immunity.”

In addition to exhaustive billing and wage information, the order requires information about Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance — the systems that merged to create Ballad — on investments and price changes, along with a set of all meeting minutes.

An economist who spoke at a June 18 FTC workshop on COPAs, Harvard’s Leemore Dafny, suggested the use of a 6 (b) study. “That would enable researchers to really look closer and try to identify exactly what’s going on with these transactions,” Dafny said at the workshop.

Harvard’s Leemore Dafny, left, at the FTC’s June 18 COPA workshop.

The FTC’s Monday news release on the order says the agency will collect information over the next several years. The project, it says, “will enhance the agency’s knowledge of COPAs and inform future advocacy and enforcement. It will also serve as a resource for state governments and stakeholders who may be considering COPAs.”

In an interview with WJHL following the June workshop, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said Ballad would cooperate with any FTC request but suggested it would be “premature” for a study.

“I think there will be a time when they will have good data to do a study,” Levine said. “I think it’s too early on Ballad.”

“Until these things have played out and you can point to those things in the rear view mirror and articulate what has worked, what hasn’t worked, you don’t have real data to work from and you can end up making some bad policy.”