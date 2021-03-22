Frontier Health’s Behavioral Health Safety Net offers help to those in need

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The novel coronavirus pandemic brought a greater need for mental and behavioral health services as it closed classroom doors, created job layoffs and closed businesses in the region.

As many community members might struggle with the pandemic’s aftermath, Frontier Health reminded people of a program called the Behavioral Health Safety Net (BHSN), which provides essential outpatients mental health services to those 3 years and older.

This program includes therapy sessions along with medication and other services.

Adults who qualify must

Have a qualifying mental health diagnosis

Have a household income at or below 138% of the federal poverty level

Be a Tennessee resident

Be ineligible for VA benefits, TennCare or have not completed a TennCare application

Lack private health insurance, which covers the BHSN behavioral health benefits or all behavioral health benefits have been exhausted for the year

Individuals who have Medicare Part B and meet all other eligibility requirements for the BHSN program may be enrolled and will qualify for several BHSN services

Children who qualify must

Be a Tennessee resident between 3 and 17 years of age

Have a qualifying mental health diagnosis

Lack behavioral health insurance coverage for BHSN services

Not be in state legal custody

News Channel 11 spoke with Frontier Health President and CEO Kristie Hammonds, who said reducing the barrier to seeking help is vital to the region.

“What I want the community to understand is that Frontier Health is here to serve and to not hesitate to reach out for help,” Hammonds said. “We either have a grant or funding that can help us with covering the cost of care.

“Do not let pay or funding be a barrier to seeking help. I’m sure there’s some way we can find a resource to help someone with getting care. I don’t want anyone sitting at home waiting…Don’t wait; give us call.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.