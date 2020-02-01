“Freezin’ for a Reason:” Volunteers plunge into ice-cold water to raise money

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Supporters of Good Samaritan Ministries took the plunge at the second annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” fundraiser.

Organizers say it is all to raise money to help combat poverty and change lives here in our region.

The pool at The Wellness Center in Johnson City was filled with ice on Saturday, Feb. 1 as fundraisers jumped into the water.

Teams have been raising money for months and made true on their promise to plunge into the ice.

So far, thousands of dollars have been raised.

“If we are gonna be “freezin'” let’s do it for a reason. The reason we have today is for a new program we are launching this month called “Free to Live.” This program is all about helping those getting out of incarceration and getting them back into society,” says CEO of Good Sam, Aaron Murphy.

Fifteen teams participated in Saturday’s fundraiser.

To support Good Samaritan Ministries in their goal to raise 100,000 dollars, visit their website.