The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for A Freeze Warning tonight. Skies will be clear with a low near 32 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of afternoon showers. The high will be 63 degrees.

We could see some passing clouds Saturday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday afternoon. with a high near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday. The low Sunday night will be near 36 with a high on Monday near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 72 degrees.

We keep showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday. The low temperature Tuesday night will be 52 with a high on Wednesday near 75 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 50%.

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a few scattered showers Thursday night and a chance of rain and snow showers Friday. The low Thursday night will be 30 and the high on Friday of next week will be cold at 47 degrees.>