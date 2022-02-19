JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Freedom Hall has hosted many events in the past but, since Saturday it has been a bull-riding arena.

Organizes say the event dubbed the ‘SuperBull Tour’ features 40 bull-riders showcasing their skills providing spectators with two and a half hours of fun.

“You’re 20 feet from where this bull is trying to sling this guy off his back. If you’re not careful… if you’re down here in this section, you may get a bull slung on you, I mean, a guy could get thrown over a fence on top of you. Nowhere else can you get this close. Freedom Hall is a great place,” said bull-rider Hollywood Harris.

Riders put on the show both Saturday and Sunday.