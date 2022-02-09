Free mammograms being offered to women over 40

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two health care providers in our area are teaming up to provide free mammograms to women over 40 on Thursday.

ReVIDA Recovery Centers and Ballad Health are coming together to make it happen, and those interested in receiving a free mammogram can do so by heading to ReVIDA’s Johnson City clinic on Browns Mill Road.

The breast cancer screenings will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also schedule an exam by calling 423-460-8487.

