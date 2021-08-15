Free COVID-19 testing for Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will provide free drive-thru testing this week.

According to a recent release from the department, the testing sites will be located at the Kingsport and Blountville office. Those dates range from August 17 until August 19, and there are no appointments needed.

The Kingsport office will remain open for testing from 9:30 am until 11:30 a.m. The street address for the office is 1041 E Sullivan St. Blountville’s hours are from 1 p.m until 4 p.m, which is located at 154 Blountville Bypass.

The department also states that COVID-19 vaccinations are available at both the Kingsport and Blountville offices. You can make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome.