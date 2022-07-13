KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A free summer concert series will return to the Allandale Mansion beginning Aug. 4.

The concert series, titled “August Under the Stars,” will showcase some of the best regional bands performing across the South.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 4 – Carson Peters and the Iron Mountain Band

Aug. 11 – Queens of Country with Hearts Gone South

Aug 18 – Elliott and the Untouchables

Aug. 25 – Big Daddy Love

Concerts will take place every Thursday throughout August at the Allandale Amphitheater with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Guests will be able to enjoy craft beer and food that will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found at augustunderthestars.com.