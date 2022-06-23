TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas have a wide variety of events and celebrations planned for the Fourth of July.

Norton

On Friday, July 1, Norton’s 2022 Independence Day Celebration begins with a parade at 7 p.m to kick off downtown festivities. Food, fun, music and more are in store for this event. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. and can be watched anywhere downtown.

For more information contact Parks & Recreation Director Rebecca Iozzi at rmiozzi@nortonva.org or call 276-679-0754.

Pennington Gap

The Town of Pennington Gap announced their 80s-themed Independence Day Celebration will take place all day at Leeman Park Circle, Saturday, July 2. The celebration will have an array of events planned with music at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

The schedule for the events can be seen below:

8 a.m. – Registration for Greenway 5k

9 a.m. – Greenway 5k, a Tennis tournament, Horsehoe tournament, Basketball tournament

10 a.m. – Mrs. Liberty Beauty Pageant, Disc Golf Tournament Registration

11 a.m. – Disc Golf Tournament

1 p.m. – Liberty Cruise-In Car Show

3 p.m. – Bingo

4 p.m. – Wine & Beer Garden opens

4:30 p.m. – Pulp Friction

6:30 p.m. – Mixtape (80s Tribute Band)

8:30 p.m. – The Breakfast Club

10 p.m. – Fireworks

Elizabethton

Elizabethton’s Independence Day Celebration will take place at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, July 2. Tour Carter County and the Elizabethton Chamber are sponsoring a Patriotic Pedal bike ride to kick off events on Saturday. People wanting to participate in the ride should meet at Edward’s Island Parking Lot at 3:45 p.m. Pre-registration for the ride should be completed here, and the event is free and open to the public.

The Patriotic Pup Pageant will start at 4 p.m. followed by the Annual Little Miss Firecracker Pageant at 4:45 p.m. The celebration will continue with Patriotic Opening Ceremonies with the raising of the flag, tributes and more.

Spank! The ’80s will perform at 7:30 p.m. with the fireworks display following after.

For questions or more information visit elizabethton.org.

Kingsport

The City of Kingsport and Visit Kingsport are presenting Kingsport’s Red, White and BOOM! Independence Day Celebration. The event will take place Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m. in Downtown Kingsport.

Rock band Special 38 will headline the concert with the opener, The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute. The biggest Fourth of July fireworks display in Kingsport history is planned immediately after the concert.

Kingsport’s Red, White and BOOM! Celebration is free and open to the public.

Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade is also scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. beginning on Center St.

For more information and updates follow Visit Kingsport on Facebook or Instagram.

Weber City

Weber City will host its first-ever Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 2 at the old Food City. A car show, live entertainment and fireworks are all planned to take place for the celebration. The event is free and open to the public.

Johnson City

The 35th Annual Pepsi independence Day Celebration will take place on Sunday, July 3 at Freedom Hall.

5 p.m. – Food, crafts and children’s games start

5:30 p.m. – WXBQ DJs

6 p.m. – Restless Road preforms

6:45 p.m. – Tribute to Gold Star Families and Disabled Veterans

7 p.m. – Adam Doleac preforms

8 p.m. – Color Gaurd with National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance

8:15 p.m. – Tim Dugger preforms

9:20 p.m. – Prize drawings on stage

9:55 p.m. – Fireworks by Pyro Shows of Lafollette, TN

10 p.m. – Tim Dugger preforms

Jonesborough

Jonesborough Days will take place from Saturday, July 2 to Sunday, July 3. The festival will be held in Downtown Jonesborough with main stage entertainment beginning at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

More information about the Jonesborough Days Festival can be found here.

Rogersville

Rogersville’s Fourth of July celebration will be held on Monday, July 4 at the City Park

Below is the schedule of events to take place:

10 a.m. – Kickball tournament, The Park pool opens

11 a.m. – The Annual Rogersville Fourth of July Parade

4 p.m. – DJ Ridge Charles performance

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks

Greenville

The Town of Greeneville announced its 10th Annual American Downtown celebration will be held Monday, July 4 at the Big Spring.

A parade, art contest, fireworks and live music are some of the events the celebration has planned.

The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade theme will be “Shining Stars.” A variety of cars, floats, walking groups and more are encouraged to attend.

“We especially hope our local veterans will enter the parade,” stated Town of Greeneville Public Relations Manager and event organizer Amy Rose. “They can be recognized and thanked for their service to our country.”

For more information on the parade, contact Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400.

The event is planning to continue its youth art contest this year. The theme for the show is “Colorful Constellations.” To enter, draw or color a representation of space, galaxies, planets or other constellations. Submit artwork to Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center or via email to arose@greenevilletn.gov.

Coeburn

Coeburn’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will take place on Monday, July 4 at the Depot Stage in Downtown Coeburn.

The Beat DJ Music will be from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. with a parade beginning after. Rhythm of the Knights will perform at 7 p.m. with fireworks following at 9:30 p.m.

Food vendors will be available.

For information call 276-395-3323.

Abingdon

Abingdon’s Independence Day Fireworks will begin on Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. The event will take place at Latture Field in downtown Abingdon.

Bristol Tennessee/Virginia

Scythian and Florencia & The Feeling will be performing at Bristol’s Border Bash on Monday, July 4 in Cumberland Square Park. Border Bash will include, children’s activities, food vendors, crafts and more. Live music will begin at 6:30 p.m.