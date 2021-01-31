Four Virginia firefighters injured after fire engine overturns in snow storm

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC)– Four Henrico firefighters were injured while responding to a medical call early Sunday morning.

According to Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum, Henrico Fire Engine 305, from the Lakeside Fire House, was traveling north on Woodman Road responding to a call for an unconscious person. The firetruck spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway, and overturned.

Rosenbaum told 8news, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.









All four firefighters were able to exit the truck by themselves. The firefighters were taken to local hospitals with non-life threating injuries.

Henrico Police is investigating the accident. Woodman Road at Spider Drive will be closed for an extended time.

Our 8news crew on scene, spoke with a neighbor who walked outside his front door and witnessed the crash. The man told 8news, he’s offering crews hot cocoa while they clean up.

According to authorities, road conditions are extremely slippery and covered in snow. Officials advise residents to stay off the roads and allow them to be cleared.