JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Johnson City urges community members to join them on Facebook or Instagram Monday at 6 p.m. for a live-stream of musical performances.

According to the Facebook post, Downtown Johnson City wants to support musicians during the COVID-19, as many events have been canceled to reduce the spread of the virus.

Monday night’s virtual show included Sam Collie and the Roustabouts, a young local rock band.