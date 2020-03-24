Fort Benning employee tests positive for COVID-19, quarantine at home

FORT BENNING, Ga. — A Fort Benning employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release put out by the post’s public affairs office.

This is the third case associated with the Army installation adjacent to Columbus.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare received the positive results March 22 from the Columbus Health Department.

This individual had contact with a person who previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fort Benning officials.

Since March 16, this individual has been in self-quarantine at home, which is located off post, and has followed all protective measures as outlined by the CDC, the news release stated.

“The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning will take the necessary precautions to protect our community to the best of our ability. We will make decisions based on facts and analysis as the situation continues to change. We will continue to work with our local partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force, our families and our communities.” Commanding General Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito

