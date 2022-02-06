Former UT RB Alvin Kamara arrested hours after playing in the Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS (WJHL) – Tennessee alum Alvin Kamara and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm Sunday afternoon.
The alleged incident actually happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. A person at a local hospital reported the battery after the victim reported being battered at a night club.
Kamara was taken into custody without incident on Sunday and the Saints haven’t released a statement yet.