Former UT RB Alvin Kamara arrested hours after playing in the Pro Bowl

NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

The Volunteer alum was booked on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

LAS VEGAS (WJHL) – Tennessee alum Alvin Kamara and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm Sunday afternoon.

The alleged incident actually happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. A person at a local hospital reported the battery after the victim reported being battered at a night club.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Kamara was taken into custody without incident on Sunday and the Saints haven’t released a statement yet.