DALLAS (WJHL) – In a statement shared by the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Former U.S. President Bush congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on winning the race for the White House Saturday.

In the statement, Bush also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her historic election.

He added that President Donald Trump has the “right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges,” but ultimately called the election “fundamentally fair.”

