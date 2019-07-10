Former Greene Co. teacher gets probation for reportedly asking student for photo ‘with her PJs off’

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A former Greene County Schools teacher, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, was granted judicial diversion Wednesday.

That ruling was handed down in a Greene County courtroom months after Brandon Sizemore, 43, reportedly asked a former student for a photo in her bikini online.

According to an initial report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Sizemore communicated with a former student through Facebook asking “her to send him a pic with her pajamas off and…more pics of her in her bikini.”

The complaint was filed back on December 28th, when the mother of the alleged victim reported Sizemore was an ex-teacher of her juvenile daughter.

The report states that “suspect Brandon Sizemore also told her daughter not to tell anyone because he could get in trouble.”

A warrant was issued for Sizemore and he was charged with ‘Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.’

Sizemore turned himself into authorities in February and posted a $5,000 bond.

On the arrest report, it listed Sizemore’s employer as Greene County Schools. Dr. Bill Ripley, who is in charge of human resources for the school system, told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that Sizemore resigned “at least a couple of months ago… about the time he turned himself in.”

Wednesday’s ruling in court also restricts Sizemore from entering all Greene County School property.

According to court officials, that ‘judicial diversion’ ruling means that if Sizemore completes probation, he can have the misdemeanor charge of Contributing to the Delinquency of A Minor expunged from his record.