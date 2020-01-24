Former Boones Creek School building soon will go on the market with $2 million asking price

The former Boones Creek Middle School soon will go on the market.

Asking price: $2 million.

Thursday night, the Washington County, Tennessee School Board settled on the price for the vacant structure on Boones Creek Highway.

A new Boones Creek Elementary School opened last fall.

School board members were told the appraisal on the old school building was made before plans were announced to build a new retail development at the Interstate 26 Boones Creek exit.

That led to discussion about whether the asking price should be higher, possibly $2.3 million. The appraisal was conducted last April.

“When we had the appraisal done, none of that was even talked about about,” said Keith Ervin, Washington County School Board Chairman. “I was one one of the board members wanting to go to 2.3 on it, and my thinking is we can always come down.”

But board members eventually settled on the $2 million appraisal-based asking price.

Selling the school building quickly is a priority, in part because board members were told it’s costing the county $8,000 a month for upkeep of the empty school.

A real estate contract to sell the old Boones Creek building will be signed next week.