Former assistant DA Erin McArdle appears in federal court following extortion, bribery charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A former assistant district attorney accused of extortion and bribery made an appearance in federal court on Monday.

In June, a grand jury indicted Erin McArdle, former ADA in Tennessee’s First Judicial District, and her ex-boyfriend, Tommy Henry, on charges of using McArdle’s then-position as a prosecutor to extort individuals being prosecuted in Washington County. The pair were also indicted on one count of solicitation of a bribe.

McArdle appeared in front of a federal judge in Knoxville. News Channel 11 was not able to bring cameras inside the courtroom due to the case being a federal proceeding.

Court documents show the extortion and bribery accusations are from incidents in 2014 and 2015.

McArdle and Henry’s jury trial is scheduled for February 2021.

Erin McArdle

In court Monday, McArdle’s attorney, Donald Bosch, argued for more time to review the government’s evidence against her. The government only has to disclose evidence seven days ahead of a trial, but Bosch requested it sooner for reasons relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bosch described the case as having “unusual twists, turns and layers.”

Attorneys in court described the evidence as ‘voluminous,’ and court documents say some evidence involves banking and phone records.

Federal prosecutors argued they shouldn’t have to disclose that evidence earlier than normal.

Bosch also said in court that the government has had “five years” to work on the case, while they as McArdle’s defense have only had months.



While Henry was not present in court Monday, he was also indicted in June as McArdle’s co-conspirator. Court documents suggest Henry was in contact with the FBI as early as 2015, though it’s unclear why.

News Channel 11 requested to speak with McArdle’s attorney following Monday’s proceedings, but he declined to comment.

In court, attorneys made reference to ‘sealed filings.’ Documents obtained by News Channel 11 show McArdle motioned to file a ‘proposed document’ under seal ‘due to the highly sensitive and personal nature of the information.’

An attorney for Henry was also present in court and moved to co-adopt multiple motions filed by McArdle, including one for early disclosure of Federal Rule of Evidence.

Following the hearing, a judge is expected to decide whether or not to grant the motions in the coming days. All parties said they want the February trial date to stay on track.