Former Abingdon nurse sentenced to 36 months for tampering with products

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A nurse who used to work at Grace Healthcare in Abingdon was sentenced Thursday to 36 months in federal prison after she she pleaded guilty to tampering with customer products.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Amanda Kilgore, 34, of Louisville, TN, pleaded guilty back in April of 2019 to a single count of tampering with consumer products.

The release says Kilgore admitted to tampering with oxycodone on separate occasions while she was at Grace Healthcare.

Kilgore admitted to tampering with the oxycodone so she could divert drugs prescribed to patients for herself.

“This health-care provider put her addiction over patient care and violated the trust of those who relied on her,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated today. “I am grateful for the hard work of the FDA and the Virginia State Police in bringing this defendant to justice.”

The investigation was led by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration – Office of Criminal Investigations and Virginia State Police.

Randy Ramseyer, an assistant U.S. attorney, led the prosecution for the United States.