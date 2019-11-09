Forget soft, gooey middle pieces — company creates brownie pan with all edge pieces

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Forget the soft, gooey middle pieces — one cookware company has created a special two-edge brownie pan.

Cookware company Baker’s Edge is taking its name literally. They have released an S-shaped baking pan that means every single brownie piece you take will have two chewy edges on it.

The pan, dubbed simply “Edge Brownie Pan,” tags itself as “The brownie pan for edge lovers!”

The cast aluminum, nonstick-coated pan is oven safe to 500 degrees and weighs in at 2.5 pounds. The pan is suitable for all standard box brownie mixes and no special adjustments are needed to create the two-edge brownies, the company says.

All of Baker’s Edge pans are made in the USA, according to the company.

They can be purchased on their website or on Amazon. It will set you back $35.95 on either website.