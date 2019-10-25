Ford teases all-electric SUV

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo a wheel on a 2019 Ford Expedition 4×4 is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford Motor Co. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WJHL ) – Ford is teasing an all-electric, Mustang-inspired sports utility vehicle.

The automaker plans to unveil it on November 17, just days before the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The latest teaser offers few details beyond an outline of the vehicle, and there’s no word yet on how much it will cost.

The new vehicle appears to be Ford’s attempt to compete with the leader in electric cars, Tesla, which released its Model X luxury electric car in 2015. Tesla plans to release its Model Y electric compact crossover in 2020.