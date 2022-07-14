BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Food City locations will now be selling tickets to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on September 15-17.

Tickets for each of the nights will be sold at all Food City locations.

Ticket options include:

Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series and Bush’s Best 200 ARCA Menards Series doubleheader. $25 per adult, kids free.

Friday night’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. $30 per adult, kids free.

Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. $60 per adult, $10 for kids.

All tickets purchased at Food City will include reserved seats that will be filled by Bristol Motor Speedway’s ticket office members. The tickets will be sold at the customer service area in Food City.

The final day to purchase tickets in-store will be Tuesday, September 6.