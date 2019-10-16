Food City to present $14,000 check for Kingsport Miracle Field after fundraiser

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Food City is teaming up with Visit Kingsport and the Kingsport Chamber to raise money for the Miracle Field!

The field, which is expected to be finished in the spring of next year, will be the region’s first to provide a safe playing surface for children and adults with special needs.

A fundraising campaign during August and September raised nearly $14,000 for the project, and Thursday the check will be presented to organizers.

The park is now one step closer to becoming a reality.