ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City reached a milestone Friday as it announced Food City Pharmacies have administered over 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

The team of 250 pharmacists continue serving Food City’s regional community and partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The free vaccines are available to the public at Food City Pharmacy locations.

Food City President and CEO Steven Smith said that the team has and will continue fighting the virus by providing customers with the vaccine.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team of supermarket heroes has gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve,” Smith said. “From the extraordinary efforts of our frontline associates to those working behind the scenes, this has truly been a team effort, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to partner with HHS to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to our valued customers.”

HHS partnered with various pharmacies such as Food City Pharmacies in an effort to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The release revealed more than 90% of the population live within 5 miles to a pharmacy, making it convenient to receive the vaccine.

“Food City offers a number of affordable preventative immunizations, including season flu, pneumonia and shingles shots and has done so for over a decade,” Mickey Blazer, Food City’s executive vice president of pharmacy operations, said.