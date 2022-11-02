(WJHL) — Leaders in Virginia’s Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) recognized a regional grocer for its effort to hire those living with disabilities.

Pictured (left to right): Matt Herron, DARS Job Placement Counselor; Sherrell Lyon, Food City Director of Human Resources; Steve Smith, Food City President/CEO; Mary Smith, DARS Job Placement Counselor; Lauren O’Quinn, DARS Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor

Food City has hired over 70 DARS clients within the past year, and its partnership with DARS spans over two decades.

“We would like to thank Food City for their continued partnership and the important work being done to support individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment,” said job placement counselor Matthew Herron in a news release. “We greatly appreciate the support of their Store Managers, Human Relations Coordinators, and other team members throughout Southwest Virginia.”

DARS officials commended Food City for connecting clients with employment opportunities, which enables them to establish a solid foundation and build work skills and a sense of independence.

“Food City is honored to be named a Virginia Champion of Disability Employer,” said CEO Steven Smith. “We’re proud to partner with DARS to hire great associates who may not have applied on their own or who may need a little extra help in starting their career.

“We would like to thank the DARS team for the great work they do supporting individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment.”

The mission of DARS is to improve the lives of Virginians who live with disabilities and their families. The department helps its clients secure work opportunities and other services. For more information, click here.