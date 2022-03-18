(WJHL) Food City Registered Dietitian Nicole Pazdziorko shows us how to make Baba Ghanoush during National Nutrition Month.

Baba Ghanoush:

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant

2 medium cloves garlic

1 ½ Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp tahini

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil and parsley to garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Half eggplant, lengthwise and place flesh side down on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 50 minutes. When eggplant is done baking, scoop out the flesh and strain any excess liquid. In a food processer, combine eggplant, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, parsley and salt and pepper. Process until smooth. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl and top with a drizzle of olive oil and chopped parsley. Serve with whole wheat pita bread and favorite vegetables for dipping.

Food City Registered Dietitian Nicole Pazdziorko shows us how to make a Soba Noodle Bowl.

Soba Noodle Bowl with Crunchy Rainbow Veggies and Peanut Butter Dressing

Ingredients:

12 ounce package soba noodles

2 cups red cabbage, chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, julienned

1 cucumber, seeded and julienned

1 medium carrot, peeled and julienned

1 large bunch fresh cilantro, chopped, extra for garnish

¼ cup peanuts, chopped

For dressing:

1/3 cup creamy natural peanut butter

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tsp fresh lime juice

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger or 1/4 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Instructions:

Cook soba noodles according to package instructions. Rinse under cool water. Whisk together all ingredients for dressing and set aside. Add noodles to a large bowl and top with prepared vegetables. Top with peanut butter dressing and use hands to mix ingredients well. Garnish with peanuts and cilantro. Enjoy.

