(WJHL) Food City Registered Dietitian Nicole Pazdziorko shows us how to make Baba Ghanoush during National Nutrition Month.
Baba Ghanoush:
Ingredients:
- 1 large eggplant
- 2 medium cloves garlic
- 1 ½ Tbsp lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp tahini
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Olive oil and parsley to garnish
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Half eggplant, lengthwise and place flesh side down on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 50 minutes.
- When eggplant is done baking, scoop out the flesh and strain any excess liquid.
- In a food processer, combine eggplant, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, parsley and salt and pepper. Process until smooth.
- Transfer mixture to a serving bowl and top with a drizzle of olive oil and chopped parsley. Serve with whole wheat pita bread and favorite vegetables for dipping.
Food City Registered Dietitian Nicole Pazdziorko shows us how to make a Soba Noodle Bowl.
Soba Noodle Bowl with Crunchy Rainbow Veggies and Peanut Butter Dressing
Ingredients:
- 12 ounce package soba noodles
- 2 cups red cabbage, chopped
- 1 medium red bell pepper, julienned
- 1 cucumber, seeded and julienned
- 1 medium carrot, peeled and julienned
- 1 large bunch fresh cilantro, chopped, extra for garnish
- ¼ cup peanuts, chopped
For dressing:
- 1/3 cup creamy natural peanut butter
- 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 2 tsp fresh lime juice
- 3 tbsp water
- 2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger or 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
Instructions:
- Cook soba noodles according to package instructions. Rinse under cool water.
- Whisk together all ingredients for dressing and set aside.
- Add noodles to a large bowl and top with prepared vegetables.
- Top with peanut butter dressing and use hands to mix ingredients well.
- Garnish with peanuts and cilantro.
- Enjoy.
