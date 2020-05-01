Focus on testing facility after area nursing homes report “false positives”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For families of nursing home patients at Care Centers’ long-term care facilities, it’s been a stressful few days.

Four Tri-Cities nursing homes have reported false-positive Covid-19 testing results. Those include Ivy Hall in Elizabethton, The Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City, Durham Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Christian Care Center of Bristol.

“We think that it’s probably false positive but we’re treating them like they are true positives because we just have to be on the safe side,” said Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Director Doctor David Kirschke.

All staff and patients at Care Center facilities were tested for COVID-19, those that came back positive were referred to the health department.

“It’s a small batch of people that were all tested on the same day by the same laboratory,” said Dr. Kirschke. “It’s an out-of-state lab that we’re not really familiar with and that just seemed unusual because none of the patients or the staff had any symptoms, which we know people can be asymptomatic but this was all of them.”

Those that tested positive were put in isolation and contact tracing was completed. Those contacts were also quarantined. Dr. Kirschke says no one is believed to be at risk.

A spokesperson for the facilities sent a statement saying-

“To summarize already earlier provided communication, the facilities though not required to elected to proactively test all patients and staff for COVID-19, even though none were symptomatic. Any tests that came back positive were referred immediately to the health department. The health department promptly conducted their own re-test of each individual having an earlier tested positive. The health department’s re-test results all came back negative for COVID-19 infection.



Our election to proactively test non-symptomatic individuals materialized from our desire to provide enhanced protection to our residents. However, we have been surprised at the thus far 100% of retests returning as negative, which we internally refer to as false positives, believing the health department’s testing to be most accurate. We thank the health departments for their assistance with evaluation and testing associated with our earlier round of 100% testing of non-symptomatic individuals. Under the guidance of their Medical Directors, the facilities are returning to testing of symptomatic individuals only until lab reliability issues are resolved.”

Chip Kessler

Care Centers Management Consulting

Dr. Kirschke says there is an investigation but we may never know what happened.

“We couldn’t get the exact specimens that they had tested so we won’t be able to retest them. testing the cases at this point- they could be negative just because of the natural progression of the disease where the virus goes away,” said Dr. Kirschke.

He also says people should trust their testing.

“We don’t have any questions at all about the reliability of test results through the department of health, through hospitals or through your private provider,” said Dr. Kirschke.

Those four nursing homes would be the first to receive widespread testing through their care facilities in our area which Governor Lee announced Thursday.

