Foam Products Corp. adding new jobs following expansion

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-million dollar expansion at a Unicoi County manufacturing facility will bring with it new jobs.

Georgia-based Foam Products Corporation in Erwin completed the nearly two-year project at its Erwin facility earlier this month. Construction broke ground in March of 2019.

“Being able to add jobs and not just seasonable-type jobs, long-lasting jobs that you can work through retirement, is a great asset to the community,” said Plant Manager John Byrd.

Foam Products Corp., currently employs 70 workers and has hired 20 more over the past seven years. Now, they are in the process of hiring more.

This comes as the plant completed a recent $1 million expansion to the building and added $6 million worth of new equipment.

“The last seven years, we’ve spent upwards of around $11 million total,” said Byrd.

Back in September, Morrill Motors announced it would idle operations at its Erwin plant over the next twelve months, leaving more than 100 workers without a job.

“With the unfortunate exit of CSX and maybe some other businesses, what we have been able to do is to produce new jobs to try to provide employment for some of those folks that may otherwise have been unemployed,” said Vice President of Manufacturing Perry Muse.

Among the equipment upgrades, Foam Products Corp. has added a new manufacturing line that produces material for women’s undergarments, which is sold globally.

The plant also added its own wastewater treatment facility on-site to help create clean discharge from the facility.

The company has been in Tennessee since 2008 and offers a diverse range of products including hardwood underlayment, its biggest seller.

“We’ve been lucky our product has been growing, especially in the underlayment side of it and also diversification,” said Byrd, “they’re always looking for a new product to produce, as one market may start slowing, we have another that starts growing.”

Byrd encourages those interested in applying for a job to call the facility at (423)-735-4161.