Floating debris and lack of cleanup funding concern Boone Lake residents

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Since 2014, low water levels have turned lake beds into overgrown fields, and significantly lowered the water in other parts of Boone Lake. Residents living near the lake are concerned the amount of debris will create future safety hazards.

Additionally, lack of funding for a skimmer boat to clean up debris is worrying members of the Boone Lake Association. Their concerns are heightened as the TVA announced this week it could begin raising water levels by mid-October. The BLA wanted to fund two skimmer boats to clean up the Washington and Sullivan County sides of the lake. The boat for Washington County is already purchased. Meanwhile, funding is incomplete for the project on the Sullivan County side.

Areas of Boone Lake have been drained for years as part of a sinkhole repair project. Low water levels have impacted homeowners and businesses along the lake, such as Jay’s Boat Dock.

“We’ve been very fortunate though, we’ve got water, where a lot of marinas didn’t have water,” said Cindy Light, general manager for the restaurant and marina.

Now that the TVA plans to raise water levels closer to normal by spring 2021, those living along the lake are ready for a new chapter.

“We’ve got a lot of big plans for the future that have kind of been on the back burner with the lake being down, and we can start moving forward with those,” said Light.

But trash and overgrown vegetation around the lake is a huge concern for Val Kosmider, a board member for the Boone Lake Association.

“It will either have to be removed, or it will float. And if it floats, it’s going to create a very, very dangerous situation,” he said.

Kosmider says the BLA is working with the TVA to clear out large vegetation. But he says skimmer boats are needed to collect floating debris once the water is raised. Washington County and Johnson City’s governments have already approved funding for a $125,000 boat. The funding was split evenly, with both the county and city chipping in $62,500 for the skimmer.

“It’s dedicated for use on the Watauga side, it’s just about ready to go,” said Kosmider.

But there’s no skimmer yet for the Holston side of the river. This would be funded by Sullivan County, Kingsport, and Bristol, Tennessee. Kosmider said the Sullivan County Commission was responsive to their request. The Commission recently approved $62,500 toward a boat. The BLA is asking Bristol and Kingsport to each contribute $31,250 to fund the remainder of the cost.

Kosmider says Bristol and Kingsport economically benefit from the lake, and the BLA has asked them for years to set aside funding for cleanup efforts. But he said their governments have been unresponsive.

“The Bristol community and the Kingsport community have been absolutely silent. So we’ve subsequently sent more letters. We’ve had a volunteer attorney, [who’s] written hundreds of pages, literally. We’ve filed a petition with them to appear in front of their relevant commissions,” he said.

News Channel 11 reached out to both cities on Thursday. Representatives for Kingsport and Bristol sent messages saying no funding for the project has been approved for FY21.

The City of Bristol did not respond when asked for further details on why no funds were budgeted.

A Kingsport spokesperson said in a message the city’s FY21 budget was tight, and the city wasn’t asked to help with the project until after their budget was passed.

With the water set to rise, Kosmider said the time is now to finish the funding.

“God forbid someone gets wound up in some of this floating stuff,” he said.

In the meantime, the BLA is encouraging community members to come out for their September 12th Cleanup Day event. More information can be found here.