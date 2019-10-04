Five takeaways from the Kingsport State of the City address

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport’s State of the City address found local leaders celebrating accomplishments and acknowledging challenges. If you missed the Friday morning address, here’s five of the major takeaways:

1. Regionalism

The majority of the State of the City address focused solely on Kingsport. However, during his opening remarks, Mayor Pat Shull voiced his willingness to work together with other cities in the region.

“The Board of Mayor and Alderman stand ready to work cooperatively with other regional players on areas of mutual interest and mutual benefit,” the mayor said.

City Manager Chris McCartt told News Channel 11 Kingsport leaders have been attending regional forums and meetings.

“We’re asking questions, we’re understanding how this might work, what roles we’ll have as a city, what the goals are for the region,” McCartt said. “And it’s an ongoing dialogue. We’ll continue to go down that path.”

2. Economy

“We have a low unemployment, we have low taxes, we have a low cost of living,” the mayor said at the podium.

Kingsport’s economy was discussed at length. McCartt said the city’s revenue is dominated by sales and property tax. While businesses that make up the property tax base are becoming more diverse, sales tax revenue has been slower to grow in 2019.

“This past year was somewhat of a sluggish year. We saw less than one percent growth across the board,” McCartt said.

The city is now monitoring how online buying habits affect sales tax revenue for Kingsport.

“Online versus inline is something that we must realize is here, and is constantly changing our economy,” the city manager said.

3. Paving

The city continues to invest in repairing its roads and sidewalks. In 2018, the city spent $2 million on paving improvements. This year $2.4 million was invested.

“Believe me when I tell you, we have a lot of work to do in that,” McCartt said.

McCartt mentioned that the city wants to develop its own concrete repair crew. This will help cut costs by not having to contract outside workers.

4. Project Investment

City leaders are proud of project investments they say enhance quality of life in Kingsport. McCartt praised development work on Bays Mountain Park, the Kingsport Aquatic Center, and Lynn View Community Center.

The groundbreaking of a Miracle League Field on Thursday was also celebrated.

“This is going to be one of those projects that is a jewel for us, and one we’re going to be proud of,” said McCartt.

5. Homelessness

During the Q&A session after the address, the issue of homelessness was brought up. City leaders have faced recent criticism over their decision to place wooden blocks on certain park benches downtown. The mayor called the city’s efforts towards solving homeless issues “a work in progress.”

“This is not a traditional city mission,” Shull said. “The city doesn’t normally do social services. But it’s also a community problem where the city can help take a lead toward bringing people together to work it.”

The city is working with a newly-formed Homeless Coalition to develop a plan of action.

“I’m fairly confident, knowing the city the way I do, that we’re going to embrace it,” McCartt said. “We’re going to work hard, and we’re going to help manage the situation.”