LUTTRELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday.

Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday.

Special agents and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Luttrell is a city located southeast of Maynardville in Union County, Tennessee.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with more information.